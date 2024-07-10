Breaking News
Updated on: 10 July,2024 01:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

We have first visuals of Alia Bhatt on the sets of the YRF Spy Universe film Alpha. This is not her look in the film though

Alia Bhatt on the sets of Alpha

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt has started shooting for her big action entertainer, the YRF Spy Universe film Alpha which she is headlining, earlier this week. We now have visuals confirming the development here as Alia was snapped on the sets of Alpha. 


We can confirm that this is not Alia’s look in the film after checking with sources close to the production. Alia was clicked from afar while she was walking into the heavily guarded set.


 
 
 
 
 
Billed as the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, Alia plays a super-agent in Alpha. It is being directed by Shiv Rawail, who has previously helmed YRF’s globally hit and unanimously acclaimed Netflix series The Railway Men inspired by the events of the tragic Bhopal Gas Tragedy. 

Alia is headlining the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, produced by Aditya Chopra. Joining her will be rising industry star and YRF’s homegrown talent, Sharvari Wagh. They both play super-agents in the YRF’s spy universe and Aditya Chopra is presenting them as the ALPHA girls of the pack!

YRF, Alia Bhatt, and Sharvari recently revealed the title of the film - Alpha - a front-footed declaration that these girls will cause mayhem on the big screen! In the title reveal video, Alia is heard saying, "Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar aur humare program ka motto.. sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega.. ALPHA!"

Earlier, while announcing the entry of Alia in the film, Yash Raj Films’ CEO Akshaye Widhani said, "I'll share the worst kept secret in the industry, which is, Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy universe film and that the schedule starts later this year. But you know, talking about this spy universe, we are actually just so thrilled and excited about having this IP in the studio."

The YRF Spyverse has only delivered blockbusters so far with titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan & Tiger 3. The other film currently in production from the YRF Spy Universe is War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan & NTR Jr.

