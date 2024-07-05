ALPHA: YRF Spy Universe announced the title of their upcoming thriller starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh

In Pic: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt is headlining the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, produced by Aditya Chopra. Joining her will be rising industry star and YRF’s homegrown talent, Sharvari Wagh. They both play super-agents in the YRF’s spy universe and Aditya Chopra is presenting them as the ALPHA girls of the pack!

YRF, Alia Bhatt, and Sharvari today revealed the title of the film - Alpha - a front-footed declaration that these girls will cause mayhem on the big screen! In the title reveal video, Alia Bhatt is heard saying, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar aur humare program ka motto.. sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega.. ALPHA!”

Earlier while announcing the entry of Ali in the film, Yash Raj Films’ CEO Akshaye Widhani said, “I'll share the worst kept secret in the industry, which is, Alia Bhatt is headlining a Spy Universe film and that the schedule starts later this year. But you know, talking about this spy universe, we are actually just so thrilled and excited about having this IP in the studio.”

He further added, “I think the YRF Spy Universe is a financial and cultural juggernaut. And as one of the most prized IPs, we take a lot of pride in it. So there's a lot of stuff that's going to come on the spy universe. We're going to see more and more films getting made under it. But of course, not going to share everything here. But we will talk about it at a more opportune time. But for now, I can just say that Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy universe film.”

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the YRF spy universe is one of the biggest IP in Indian cinema today. All films of the spyverse - Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 - have been blockbusters."



The YRF Spy Universe kicked off with Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (2012) then followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. It was taken forward with Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and then Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Now, the next project will be War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr. and Kiara Advani and directed by Ayan Mukerji.