Ibrahim Ali Khan Birthday 2024: When Alia Bhatt read out his DM on 'Koffee With Karan 7'

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 23 on March 5. The star kid who is constantly in the news for his chiselled body shares an uncanny resemblance with his superstar dad. On his birthday, here’s a throwback to the time he sent an appreciating message to Alia Bhatt. For those unversed, Ibrahim was the assistant director for Karan Johar’s romantic drama 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which also featured Ranveer Singh.

When Alia and Ranveer appeared as guests on the celebrity talk show ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ in 2022, the ‘Raazi’ actor revealed that she was obsessed with Ibrahim.

In the episode, the host of the show Karan Johar, started his quirky rapid-fire round with Alia, in which he questioned her, "What is the best compliment you've got from the industry for your work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi?" To which the 'Humpty Sharma ki Dulhianiya' actor replied, "Everyone in the industry is very sweet. But there is one person, Ibrahim Ali Khan, he is the most cutest person i have ever met in my life. He sent me the most amazing message."

Post that, the actor went on to read the message Ibrahim sent him after watching her performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which reads, "Had to remove the time to message you personally...I cannot believe this is the same lady, I learn from every time, you're just phenomenal. You're so so good as Gangu and seeing you as Rani and then watching this film, it's safe to say you mould yourself effortlessly, like water taking shape of its container. So So good! Best actress in this country".

In 2021, Alia also shared a goofy video with Ibrahim where she recreated Kareena Kapoor Khan's famous "Poo" scene from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

Earlier this year, Karan hinted at a new project with a legacy actor who will be making his debut with the film. The majority of fans speculated that the film is 'Sarzameen' starring South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim. However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited.

