Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ibrahim Ali Khan Birthday 2024 When Alia Bhatt read out his DM on Koffee With Karan 7
<< Back to Elections 2024

Ibrahim Ali Khan Birthday 2024: When Alia Bhatt read out his DM on 'Koffee With Karan 7'

Updated on: 05 March,2024 01:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

When Alia and Ranveer appeared as guests on the celebrity talk show ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ in 2022, the ‘Raazi’ actor revealed that she was obsessed with Ibrahim. 

Ibrahim Ali Khan Birthday 2024: When Alia Bhatt read out his DM on 'Koffee With Karan 7'

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Ibrahim Ali Khan Birthday 2024: When Alia Bhatt read out his DM on 'Koffee With Karan 7'
x
00:00

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 23 on March 5. The star kid who is constantly in the news for his chiselled body shares an uncanny resemblance with his superstar dad. On his birthday, here’s a throwback to the time he sent an appreciating message to Alia Bhatt. For those unversed, Ibrahim was the assistant director for Karan Johar’s romantic drama 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which also featured Ranveer Singh. 


When Alia and Ranveer appeared as guests on the celebrity talk show ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ in 2022, the ‘Raazi’ actor revealed that she was obsessed with Ibrahim


In the episode, the host of the show Karan Johar, started his quirky rapid-fire round with Alia, in which he questioned her, "What is the best compliment you've got from the industry for your work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi?" To which the 'Humpty Sharma ki Dulhianiya' actor replied, "Everyone in the industry is very sweet. But there is one person, Ibrahim Ali Khan, he is the most cutest person i have ever met in my life. He sent me the most amazing message."


Post that, the actor went on to read the message Ibrahim sent him after watching her performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which reads, "Had to remove the time to message you personally...I cannot believe this is the same lady, I learn from every time, you're just phenomenal. You're so so good as Gangu and seeing you as Rani and then watching this film, it's safe to say you mould yourself effortlessly, like water taking shape of its container. So So good! Best actress in this country".

In 2021, Alia also shared a goofy video with Ibrahim where she recreated Kareena Kapoor Khan's famous "Poo" scene from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Earlier this year, Karan hinted at a new project with a legacy actor who will be making his debut with the film. The majority of fans speculated that the film is 'Sarzameen' starring South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim. However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ibrahim Ali Khan saif ali khan alia bhatt karan johar koffee with karan
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK