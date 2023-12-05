Breaking News
Ibrahim Ali Khan struck Bobby Deol's 'Animal' pose before it became iconic, see proof!

Updated on: 05 December,2023 10:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Bobby Deol's iconic pose from the movie has been making headlines and garnering plenty of attention. Hilariously, it's come to our attention that Ibrahim Ali Khan struck a similar pose years ago as a child, as told by Orry

Orry and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Listen to this article
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's recently released film 'Animal' has proved to be a box office monster that is breaking all records. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. Despite the limited screentime, Bobby Deol, as the mute antagonist, left a lasting impact on the audience with his performance. The actor has been reciprocating the love pouring in from different corners of the world over his performance in 'Animal', which hit theatres on December 1.


Bobby Deol's iconic pose from the movie has been making headlines and garnering plenty of attention. Hilariously, it's come to our attention that Ibrahim Ali Khan struck a similar pose years ago as a child, as told by Orry.


Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, took to Instagram stories to share a lighthearted moment with his followers. He dropped a poster that featured 'Animal' with Bobby Deol's iconic pose with one finger on his lip to shush someone. Orry made a collage with the poseter with a throwback post of himself and Ibrahim Ali Khan, with the star kid striking the same pose.


On Saturday, he was clicked by the paps in Mumbai, and he did not forget to express his gratitude to the audience for showering love on the film, especially his menacing character as an antagonist. "Guys thank you so much. God has been very kind. Itna pyaar mila is film ke liye. Aisa lag rha hai main sapna dekh raha hun. (The film is receiving a lot of love...It feels like I am dreaming," he said with folded hands.

He was also spotted getting teary-eyed as he sat in his car, perhaps reflecting on the journey and the film's success.

'Animal' chronicles a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. The film was released in theatres on December 1 and competed at the box office with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The film opened to Rs 54.75 crores in India across languages as it was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in theatres. The film collected over Rs 60 crore on day 2.

At the recent pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad, Anil Kapoor said that this film will change Bobby Deol's life and he will be the next superstar after the release of the film. Bobby made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat, co-starring Twinkle Khanna. He has starred in films like Soldier, Badal, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo among others. However, his career petered out somewhere in the late 2000s. After a long gap, he made a comeback in 2018's 'Race 3', following up with 'Class of '83' and a hit series 'Aashram'. 'Love Hostel' also made the best possible use of Bobby's skills, casting him as a silent assassin named Dagar.

