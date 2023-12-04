Amid everyone sharing their opinions about 'Animal', maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has now praised the Ranbir-starrer

In Pic: Ram Gopal Varma, Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Listen to this article Ram Gopal Varma wants to lick Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s shoes; calls the actor 'superior to Leonardo DiCaprio' x 00:00

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ has found an audience and is enjoying a supremely successful run at the box office. While the chatter around the movie is only intensifying with each passing day, not everyone favours the film. The word 'misogyny,' much like the last two films, is yet again attached to the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Amid everyone sharing their opinions about the movie, maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has now praised the Ranbir-starrer.



In a lengthy write-up on social media, RGV shared his review of 'Animal.' While he is very impressed with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for being unapologetic, he also expresses a desire to touch his feet. In his review, the 'Satya' filmmaker appreciates every aspect of the movie. “There will be massive fights over the content and the character of Ranbir in ANIMAL long after its box office run is over and I truly believe it can also trigger a cultural overhaul due to the way Sandeep has ripped off the clothes of moral hypocrisy with his bare naked honesty,” Varma said.

Ram Gopal Varma went on to appreciate the much-spoken about Ranbir Kapoor’s naked walk. “Another genius moment is when Vijay celebrates walking naked in front of his family and staff to make a statement on his perfectly regained health. Not from the 1st film of India, Raja Harishchandra in 1913 till now in 2023 in the last 110 years was there more consistency and intensity in an actor’s portrayal of a character than what Ranbir did in ANIMAL. Except for that one single scene where he asks that girl to lick his shoe, I felt his performance was superior to even Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Praising Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ram Gopal Varma had two requests to make. He said, “Hey @imvangasandeep please send a photo of your feet on my WhatsApp so that I can touch them for the following reasons. 1. You completely shattered every rule of what all conventional filmmakers believed from the point of time, the professional camera was invented

2. Inside every film office whether in Bollywood or the south, your film will hover around like a ghost when they are making any creative decisions regarding their future films”

He added, “3. From Alfred Hitchcock to Steven Spielberg to many directors of today, who believe that both film and scenes should be as short in length as possible to make a point, u took ur own sweet time in cutting the throats of their beliefs and I loved every inch of that length of urs (pun intended ) 4. Stars of all languages will dream of having characters like this to perform and this will give rise to a completely new set of writers and directors which in turn will expand and stretch the horizons of creativity and originality.”

Concluding the review he wrote, “Like I already said, I didn’t like the shot of Ranbir asking the girl to lick his shoe but for just that one JUMP CUT from Anil’s last dialogue to the end titles camera zooming out shot showing Ranbir crying like a baby in Shakti Kapoor’s lap, I want to lick both your shoes.”

Animal, that released on December 1, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and ensemble.