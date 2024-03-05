Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kareena Kapoor wishes darling Iggy Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday with a sweet pic featuring Jeh take a look
<< Back to Elections 2024

Kareena Kapoor wishes 'darling Iggy' Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday with a sweet pic featuring Jeh, take a look!

Updated on: 05 March,2024 12:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to wish Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 23rd birthday. The actress even shared a heartfelt picture

Kareena Kapoor wishes 'darling Iggy' Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday with a sweet pic featuring Jeh, take a look!

Kareena Kapoor wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan

Listen to this article
Kareena Kapoor wishes 'darling Iggy' Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday with a sweet pic featuring Jeh, take a look!
x
00:00

Today is the 23rd birthday of Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Arora. In 2024, he is set to make his debut in Bollywood with his first film, Sarzameen, which is expected to bring him much recognition and success. To mark the special occasion of his birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her "darling Iggy" on Instagram.


Kareena Kapoor wishes 'darling Iggy' Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday


On March 5th, 2024, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a heartwarming black and white photo on Instagram to wish her son Ibrahim Ali Khan a happy birthday. The photo featured Ibrahim and Kareena's youngest son Jeh Ali Khan. In the picture, Jeh was feeding his elder brother while Ibrahim looked over him affectionately. The caption of the post read, "Happy Birthday darling Iggy @____iak____. Have the best one ever. Hugs..xx"


Kareena Kapoor wishes 'darling Iggy' Ibrahim Ali Khan, take a look:

About Kareena Kapoor recently

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations: Diljit Dosanjh, the actor and singer, had an energetic performance on the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. He brought Kareena Kapoor Khan onto the stage, got her dancing to his tunes, and even playfully compared her to international popstars like Rihanna and Beyonce. The crowd was thrilled by the lively atmosphere he created.

Numerous videos capturing Diljit Dosanjh's performance have circulated on social media. The singer also shared a video of his memorable moment with Kareena Kapoor Khan on his Instagram account.

In the video, Diljit Dosanjh is seen introducing Kareena on stage with the words, "There might be Rihanna, there might be Beyonce, but for us, it's her, Kareena." This playful comment made Kareena blush on stage, and the crowd cheered in appreciation of the compliment. After the introduction, Diljit Dosanjh proceeded to perform the hit song "Proper Patola." Kareena Kapoor Khan joined in, showcasing her dance moves on the grand stage, much to the delight of the ecstatic crowd.

In a separate video, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted on stage alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and her friends, including Ananya Panday. The group danced along to the popular Punjabi singer's hit single 'Lover,' adding to the already festive and lively atmosphere of the event.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kareena Kapoor Ibrahim Ali Khan bollywood bollywood events bollywood news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK