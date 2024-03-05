Kareena Kapoor wishes 'darling Iggy' Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday with a sweet pic featuring Jeh, take a look!

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to wish Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 23rd birthday. The actress even shared a heartfelt picture

Today is the 23rd birthday of Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Arora. In 2024, he is set to make his debut in Bollywood with his first film, Sarzameen, which is expected to bring him much recognition and success. To mark the special occasion of his birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her "darling Iggy" on Instagram.

On March 5th, 2024, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a heartwarming black and white photo on Instagram to wish her son Ibrahim Ali Khan a happy birthday. The photo featured Ibrahim and Kareena's youngest son Jeh Ali Khan. In the picture, Jeh was feeding his elder brother while Ibrahim looked over him affectionately. The caption of the post read, "Happy Birthday darling Iggy @____iak____. Have the best one ever. Hugs..xx"

About Kareena Kapoor recently

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations: Diljit Dosanjh, the actor and singer, had an energetic performance on the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. He brought Kareena Kapoor Khan onto the stage, got her dancing to his tunes, and even playfully compared her to international popstars like Rihanna and Beyonce. The crowd was thrilled by the lively atmosphere he created.

Numerous videos capturing Diljit Dosanjh's performance have circulated on social media. The singer also shared a video of his memorable moment with Kareena Kapoor Khan on his Instagram account.

In the video, Diljit Dosanjh is seen introducing Kareena on stage with the words, "There might be Rihanna, there might be Beyonce, but for us, it's her, Kareena." This playful comment made Kareena blush on stage, and the crowd cheered in appreciation of the compliment. After the introduction, Diljit Dosanjh proceeded to perform the hit song "Proper Patola." Kareena Kapoor Khan joined in, showcasing her dance moves on the grand stage, much to the delight of the ecstatic crowd.

In a separate video, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted on stage alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and her friends, including Ananya Panday. The group danced along to the popular Punjabi singer's hit single 'Lover,' adding to the already festive and lively atmosphere of the event.