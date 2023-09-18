Saba Ali Khan Pataudi shared rare pictures of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and other family members on Instagram

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Throwback: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's rare family picture is adorable x 00:00

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan's sister, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, is active on Instagram. She often delights her followers by sharing rare and unseen family pictures. This time, Saba shared a reel loaded with lovely pictures of her with Saif, Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur and children Samaira and Kiaan.

The pictures were clicked during their family reunion. It appears they were from one of their stays at the Pataudi Palace near Delhi. In one of the pictures, the entire family posed together. Saba's caption read, "Found a treasure chest of lots ! So here are some original clicks by me, with me from some archive.... kept safely locked in a trunk."

Reacting to the reel, one Instagram user wrote, "We want more pictures for Bebo and said." Another person said, "Omg tim and younger ibrahim look so much alike." A user commented, "Aww how cute was Sara and ibrahim mashallah." A fan called Kareena and Saif, "Best couple in Bollywood."

On Saif's birthday this year, Saba shared her first reel and wrote, "HAaPpY Birthday Bhai! Wishing you ALL the VERY BEST, today and Always! Love YOU!

The reel is MY FIRST live! Hope you'll all be kind! Thank you! Completely candid!" It also featured a rare picture of Sharmila with her three children.

In June, Saba treated her followers to a throwback picture of Sharmila with Saif. She wrote, "Momma's Baby boy! Lol! The first born ... is always the favorite. Hmmn. Online pic shared long back! Sincerely not sure who when ... but in nostalgic mood!"

She often shares pictures of Kareena-Saif's children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan along with Soha-Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Her Instagram profile is a treasure of lovely pictures of the family.

Unlike her siblings, Saba chose to stay away from showbiz. She works as a jewellery designer while being the 'mutawalli of the Auqaf-e-Shahi', established by the-then ‘Princely State’ of the Kingdom of Bhopal as a royal charitable endowment. Saba was in Mumbai to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her family members.