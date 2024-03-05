Check out Salman Khan and Alizeh Agnihotri's cute moment as they leave Jamnagar post Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash

Salman Khan was seen giving his cap to his niece Alizeh Agnihotri as they posed for the paparazzi at Jamnagar

Salman Khan and Alizeh Agnihotri. Pic/Yogen Shah

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day-long pre-wedding festivities have finally come to an end. Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, and other guests had a gala time at the event in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and now it is time to get back to work. On Tuesday early morning, Superstar Salman Khan was seen leaving from Jamnagar as he was spotted at the airport along with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri.

Several pictures and videos of the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor from the airport went viral on social media, in which he could be seen donning an all-blue outfit. The actor wore a blue shirt paired with matching blue pants. Salman, who is very fond of Alizeh, was seen posing with the actress as they shared a sweet moment. The Bhaijaan was also seen giving his cap to his niece as they posed for the paparazzi. Salman also posed with the paparazzi stationed at the Jamnagar airport.

During the second day of the grand pre-wedding festivities, fans were in for a treat as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan danced together at the celebration. They grooved to the famous 'Oscar-winning' track 'Naatu Naatu'. Dressed in black, SRK and Salman showed off their in-sync moves, and Aamir Khan was not to be left behind, joining in the fun without skipping a beat. Mr Perfectionist looked stylish in a green kurta.

What stood out was not just their coordinated 'Naatu Naatu' moves, but also how they seamlessly transitioned into their own iconic dance steps. Salman brought back his towel step from 'Jeene Ke Hai 4 Din', and Shah Rukh and Aamir added their own signature twist to it. Audiences were delighted to see the ruling Khans of Bollywood shaking a leg together after several years.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were held in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3. Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant. These include Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma, who attended the celebrations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was last seen in the film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The actor has quite an interesting lineup ahead, including Tiger vs. Pathaan. On the other hand, Alizeh Agnihotri has just made her big Bollywood debut with 'Farrey.'

