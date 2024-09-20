Alia Bhatt posted two pictures with her father, Mahesh Bhatt. The first shows him admiring her mehendi during her pre-wedding celebrations, and the second has them sitting next to each other

Celebrated filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt celebrated his birthday on September 20. The director, producer, and screenwriter has made significant contributions to the Indian film industry and has received many national and international awards. Fans quickly took to the internet to send him their best wishes. Just a little while ago, his wife Soni Razdan and daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt shared their love for him on social media.

Alia Bhatt wishes dad Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday

Alia Bhatt posted two pictures with her father, Mahesh Bhatt. The first shows him admiring her mehendi during her pre-wedding celebrations, and the second has them sitting next to each other, likely meditating together (or napping). In her caption, she extended birthday wishes on behalf of herself and her daughter, Raha Kapoor, writing, “Sometimes all you gotta do in life is show up .. you always did and always do. Happy birthday pops/g-pa. there’s no one like you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt's sisters Pooja and Shaheen wish Mahesh Bhatt

His eldest daughter, Pooja, took to Instagram to share a video featuring Mahesh Bhatt and wrote, "We are what we do. Not what we say we will do. Privileged to be born to a man who continues to lead by example."

His daughter Shaheen Bhatt also wished her father on his special day."Happy Birthday buddy boy. You're my favourite person and you make everything better," she wrote in her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

About Alia Bhatt's father and celebrated filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt received several accolades, including four National Film Awards and three Filmfare Awards. He is known for his works such as Daddy (1989) and Swayam (1991), Aashiqui (1990) and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991), in which he cast Pooja Bhatt with actor Aamir Khan. He next directed 'Sadak', which was also a hit.

'Zakhm' is also one of his remarkable projects. It is a semi-autobiographical film that explores the complexities of religious identity and familial bonds. Starring Ajay Devgn and Pooja Bhatt, the film beautifully captures the struggles of a son dealing with his mother's turbulent past. Bhatt's nuanced direction and the film's haunting music make it a poignant watch.

During the 1990s, he won critical acclaim for 'Sir', along with other hits such as 'Gumraah' and Criminal . In 1994, he won the National Film Award - Special Jury Award for directing Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.

(With inputs from ANI)