Years later, in an interview, Pooja Bhatt addressed the media attention the cover received

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Pooja Bhatt on controversial kiss with father Mahesh Bhatt, ‘frozen moment can be represented and misrepresented in any way’ x 00:00

Pooja Bhatt got caught in controversy after appearing on a magazine cover with her father Mahesh Bhatt in 1990, where the two kissed on the lips. Years later, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Pooja addressed the media attention the cover received.

During the interview, Pooja was asked if she had any regrets regarding her magazine shoot with Mahesh Bhatt, which garnered a lot of attention. Answering the question Pooja said, “No, because I see it very simple, and I think that unfortunately jo hota hai (what happens is), a frozen moment can be represented and misrepresented in anyway. Aur mujhe yaad hai Shah Rukh ne mujhe yeh kaha tha when you have daughters, jab hi aapke bacche chote hai (I remember Shah Rukh had told me that when you have daughters and when your child is small), how often a child just says, ‘Mummy papa give me a kiss’. And they go this way. Main ab bhi is umar mein bhi wahi 10 pound ki bacchi hoon for my father. Vo jindagi bher wahi rahege for me (At this age also I am still a 10 pound child for my father. He will always remain that way for me)."

ADVERTISEMENT

"So it was a moment that was absolutely innocent which was captured. Aur uske connotation jo hai, jinko padhna hai vo padhge, jinko dekhna hai vo dekhege. Aur main is cheej ko defend karne nahi baithi. Agar log baap aur beti ke rishte ko alag najariye se dekh sakte hai toh vo kuch bhi kar sakte hai. Fir hum baat karte hai family values ki. Bahut kamal ka joke hai (Whatever its connotations, people may read it as they want, they will see it as they wish I cannot defend it here. If you want to see the relation between a father and a daughter in a different way then you can do anything. And then we talk about family values. What an amazing joke), she further added. "

Pooja was most recently seen on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. She was in the top 5 alongside Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhruve, and Abhishek Malhan.