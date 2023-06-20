Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'People used to call me an alcoholic,' says Pooja Bhatt

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt, who is seen as a contestant in the show, spoke about her battle with alcoholism at the age of 44 and then her journey to sobriety

Pooja Bhatt. Pic/Yogen Shah

The controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' commenced on June 17 and it seems like the contestants are warming up to each other and sharing details about their life. Filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt, who is seen as a contestant in the show, spoke about her battle with alcoholism at the age of 44 and then her journey to sobriety.

Pooja was seen talking to co-contestant Cyrus Broacha and said: "I had a drinking problem, and that's why I acknowledged my addiction and made the decision to quit." She then spoke about how she was labelled as an "alcoholic" by people and how she tackled that.

Pooja was heard saying that men get the license by the society and hence, freely talk about being "addicted and recovering from alcoholism."

"Women don't openly drink and so they don't openly recover. I used to drink openly so when I thought of recovering from alcoholism I realised that why should I recover in the closet? People used to call me an alcoholic but then I said I'm a recovering alcoholic," she explained.

Pooja Bhatta, daughter of Indian filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, surprised all with her entry in the Bigg Boss house.

She played her first leading role in Mahesh Bhatt's television film Daddy in 1989. Her biggest solo hit and her big screen debut came with the musical hit Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, which was a remake of the Oscar-winning Hollywood classic It Happened One Night. She made her directorial debut with Paap in 2004, starring John Abraham and Udita Goswami. Since then, she has made four more directorial ventures: Holiday, Dhokha, Kajraare and Jism 2.

In 2020, Pooja returned to acting with Sadak 2, a sequel to the hit 1991 film. In 2021, Bhatt made her web series debut in the Netflix series Bombay Begums. In 2022, she appeared in the film Chup: Revenge of the Artist.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' airs on Jio Cinema.

\