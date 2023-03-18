Cyrus Broacha: People still bring up 'Bakra' whenever they speak to me

Cyrus will be seen as the biggest fan of Honey Bunny

'Honey Bunny' on Sony YAY! has collaborated with Cyrus Broacha for it's latest season. Cyrus will be seen as the biggest fan of Honey Bunny and how he day dreams about the feline duo besides their funny banter. Broacha told mid-day.com all about the show.

How did you come on board for the show?

As an entertainer, I don’t shy away from any avenue that will help reach out to the audience. From working in radio and television to hosting Bollywood parties, I’ve done it all over the years! When it comes to kids, Honey and Bunny are their favourite toons in India. Entertaining kids is no small feat - and Sony YAY! has achieved this in the best possible way. It feels great to be associated with the channel and kids most loved cat duo Honey and Bunny as we see them in their reloaded avatar.

Being part of television for decades now what are the major changes you've observed over the years?

At the time when I started my career in the industry, television was very different. As the digital medium emerged, the game has completely changed, giving rise to multiple formats. The appetite of the viewers has changed - be it adults or kids - there is hunger for not just more content but also new kinds of content has been ever increasing and evolving.

Do people still bring up Bakra when they meet you?

Indeed, they still bring up 'Bakra' whenever they speak to me. People still recall this character even though it has been a while since I played it. I really hope to play more of such characters that will have a lasting impression on the minds of people. Even Honey and Bunny addressed me as Bakre Walle Bhaisahab when they first met me.

You are an animal lover in real life too...

My love for animals is no secret - I have actively voiced out against animal cruelty and the need to protect them. Animals hold a special place in my heart, and while I feel like my own dog may get jealous of the love I share with others, I feel committed to working towards creating a better world for them. I have seen Sony YAY! share a similar sentiment towards animals and in fact take an additional step in bringing this feeling of empathy to kids as they launched a Pet rescue agency at KidZania Mumbai and Delhi where they empower kids to protect animals. I hope kids develop more love towards animals and bring a positive change at large towards animal welfare.

