Alia Bhatt described her daughter Raha stating, “She’s naughty. She’s chatty. She has moments of being shy. She’s just her own person, but she’s very bright"

Alia Bhatt with Raha Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Alia Bhatt on balancing work and being a mother to Raha: ‘Not been able to get therapy session for 2 months’ x 00:00

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is juggling multiple projects and being a mother to her baby girl Raha, got candid about motherhood and how it has changed her life. In an interview with Allure magazine, Alia, who graced the cover described her daughter saying, “She’s naughty. She’s chatty. She has moments of being shy. She’s just her own person, but she’s very bright.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt on motherhood

On balancing motherhood and work, Alia said, “That’s my main focus. How do I ping-pong between the two and do them well, but also find a way to carve out time for myself, which I'm not able to do. I'll be very candid right now—there’s no such thing as me time. I've not even been able to get a therapy session for the last two months. Your soul is sort of fulfilled, but you are also always full of fear and nerves because of just wanting to do it right and wanting to do it well.”

Sharing a piece of advice from her parents, Alia added, “Children come through you. They’re yours, you are a catalyst, you are a source for their life, but their life is not yours. Their life is theirs, and you just need to give them the tools to deal with their life.”

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in ‘Jigra’ alongside Vedang Raina. The plot revolves around Alia, a protective sister, who hints at Vedang having little time. He is seen being arrested in a foreign country when Alia tries to rescue him from prison. She is helped in this mission by Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran. The film has been directed by Vasan Bala.

In the coming months, the actress will also be seen headlining Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love and War', which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, she will be seen in 'Alpha,' a film that also stars Sharvari as a super agent. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who made his directorial debut with the studio's popular 2023 Netflix series 'The Railway Men.'