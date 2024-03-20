Alka Yagnik Birthday 2024: From Tip Tip Barsa Paani to Pardesi Pardesi, top 5 songs of the celebrated singer

Alka Yagnik is considered one of the most successful and versatile singers in the Indian music industry. Today, on Alka Yagnik’s Birthday, let us rewind and have a look at some of the top Bollywood songs sung by her

Alka Yagnik is considered one of the most successful and versatile singers in the Indian music industry. She was born on March 20, 1966, in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Alka started her career as a singer in 1981 with the song ‘Mere Angane Mein’ from the film 'Laawaris'.

Alka has won numerous awards for her singing, including the National Film Award and the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer several times. She has sung in various languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, and many more. Today, on Alka Yagnik’s Birthday, let us rewind and have a look at some of the top Bollywood songs sung by her.

Pardesi Pardesi – ‘Pardesi Pardesi’ is a popular Bollywood song from the 1996 film ‘Raja Hindustani'. The song was composed by Nadeem-Shravan and sung by Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, and Sapna Awasthi. The lyrics were penned by Sameer. The song 'Pardesi Pardesi' is an emotional song which features actors Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor expressing their love for each other.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani – ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ is a popular Bollywood song from the 1994 film 'Mohra'. The song was composed by Viju Shah and sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi. The song features actress Raveena Tandon in a rain dance sequence with actor Akshay Kumar.

Chura Ke Dil Mera – ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ is a popular Bollywood song from the 1994 film ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari'. The song was composed by Anu Malik and sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. The lyrics were penned by Rahat Indori. The song features actors Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty in a romantic sequence, where Akshay Kumar tries to woo Shilpa Shetty by stealing her heart.

Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai - ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ is a popular Bollywood song from the 1993 film 'Khalnayak'. The song was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, and the lyrics were written by Anand Bakshi. The song was sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun. The song features actress Madhuri Dixit in a dance sequence, where she performs and is seen wearing a traditional outfit known as a choli.

Dekha Hai Pehli Baar – ‘Dekha Hai Pehli Baar’ is a popular Bollywood song from the 1991 film 'Saajan'. The song was composed by Nadeem-Shravan and sung by Alka Yagnik and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. The lyrics were penned by Sameer. The song features Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in a romantic sequence. The success of the song also helped to cement the popularity of the film 'Saajan,' which became one of the year's biggest hits.