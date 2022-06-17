All in one frame: Ranveer, Kartik, Varun, Sara, Janhvi, Karan groove to 'The Punjaabban' song

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 June,2022 03:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In the clip, Ranveer, Anil, Maniesh Paul, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sara, Radhika Madan, Arjun, Janhvi, Parineeti, Kriti, Janhvi, Kartik, Ayushmann and Karam himself were seen grooving to 'JugJugg Jeeyo's' song 'The Punjaabban'

Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan. Pics/Yogen Shah


It's surely a feast for the eyes when Bollywood celebrities gather together under the same roof and leave no chance to entertain us with their presence.

On Thursday night, a slew of film stars including Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra among others met each other at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. And guess what? They all hopped on to the 'Nach Punjaabban' trend.




Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a fun video from the event.


