Updated on: 31 August,2025 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have wrapped up their shoot for YRF’s Alpha. The film features a high-octane dance face-off between the two leads, which will be a major highlight. The final cut of the film will be ready by August 31

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari

A Hindi commercial film without its song and dance is like a wedding without the baraat. So, how can a Yash Raj Film, especially one from the spy universe, be complete without a dance-off between its leads? The actors have wrapped up their portions, including the biggest highlight of Alpha — a dance face-off between Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

“The dance face-off between Alia Bhatt and Sharvari is one of their important assets,” shares a source, adding that it was shot in the last leg of the film. “The leading ladies will have two separate singers singing for them. The final cut [of the film] will be handed over by August 31.”


Meanwhile, the work on the overall sound design for Shiv Rawail’s directorial venture continues. “The background score for Alpha is still being composed. Quite some revision is being done for the action bits in the movie.” Besides Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, the film also boasts a cameo by Hrithik Roshan’s spy character Kabir Dhaliwal.

Other dance-offs in the spy universe

2012: ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ track ‘Mashallah’
2019: ‘War’ had two tracks ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’ and ‘Ghungroo’
2023: ‘Pathaan’s popular track ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’
2025: ‘War 2’ has the track ‘Janaab-e-Aali’

