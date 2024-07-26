Sources say Bhatt shooting a brutal and gory action set-piece with Bobby Deol for Alpha; 100 guards manning location to prevent pictures being leaked

Fight, rest, repeat. That is Alia Bhatt’s mantra as she shoots for Alpha, the newest offering that marks YRF spy universe’s first female-led espionage thriller. Shiv Rawail’s directorial venture went on floors in the first week of July with the leading lady canning an elaborate action sequence at YRF Studios in Andheri. Three weeks down, the unit has moved to Film City in Goregaon, where Bhatt—who plays a super spy—is apparently shooting an action set-piece with Bobby Deol, who portrays the antagonist.

In April, mid-day had reported that Rawail and producer Aditya Chopra were roping in multiple action choreographers so that each fight sequence looked distinct (Wanna kick ass, Alia? Apr 30). The current set-piece has been choreographed by Casey O’ Neill. A source reveals, “In her 12-year career, Alia has attempted action only once before, in Heart of Stone [2023]. With this particular sequence in Alpha, she is taking it several notches higher. It is a no-holds-barred set-piece full of blood, gore and brutality, as Alia and Bobby go at each other with weapons as well as hand-to-hand combat. She is dressed in black, with a gun strapped to her thigh, while Bobby sports cropped hair and salt-and-pepper beard. The makers wanted Casey to design the stunts as he is an expert in advanced stunt technology; he has choreographed some crucial action sequences for Jawan [2023], Top Gun: Maverick [2022] and Jack Reacher [2012].”

Bobby Deol and Shiv Rawail

The scene is being canned in a heavily guarded set, designed by art directors Amit Ray and Subrata Chakraborty, at the location as Chopra doesn’t want any pictures or details to get leaked. “This shoot will take over four days. Since it is one of the film’s most important scenes, Adi has ensured that the location is impregnable. They have about 100 guards manning it and covering all vantage points,” adds the source.

Sharvari, who plays Bhatt’s sister as well as an undercover agent, will join the ongoing two-month schedule after this sequence is wrapped up. With Alpha, Anil Kapoor too joins the on-screen spy-verse—which includes Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan—as Bhatt and Sharvari’s mentor.