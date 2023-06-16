Breaking News
Mumbai: Two arrested by ANC with 570 cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.85 lakh
Juhu Police arrest two for entering Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's home
Mumbai reports four new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 43
Mumbai: Drones and other flying objects banned in city till July 16, police prohibitory issues orders
Varsha Gaikwad takes over as first woman chief of Mumbai Congress
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Amaal Malliks Mohabbat serves as tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra

Amaal Mallik's 'Mohabbat' serves as tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra

Updated on: 16 June,2023 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Singer-composer Amaal says his new single Mohabbat is a tribute to SRK and late Yash Chopra

Amaal Mallik's 'Mohabbat' serves as tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra

Amaal Mallik, late Yash Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article
Amaal Mallik's 'Mohabbat' serves as tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra
x
00:00

Amaal Mallik’s discography is dominated by soft, romantic ballads — be it Kaun tujhe in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), or Soch na sake in Airlift (2016) or Chal wahan jaate hai (2015). Taking his love for romantic numbers forward, the musician has dropped a new composition, Mohabbat, today. The song holds a special place in his heart as it is an homage to the late Yash Chopra, and Shah Rukh Khan, who together shaped the language of romance for generations of audiences. “I have been an ardent admirer of the filmmaker-actor duo. Their movies and songs have influenced my music. My love for romantic songs stems from the melodies in Shah Rukh Khan’s films. That’s why my latest track serves as a small tribute to these legends,” he says.


Keeping in mind how Chopra would shoot his numbers against the backdrop of mountains to glorious effect, he decided to film his ballad in Ladakh. “To capture the essence of a classic Bollywood song, we shot Mohabbat in the mountainous landscape of Ladakh. With chiffon sarees and picturesque locations reminiscent of Yash-ji’s films, the song replicates the essence of old-fashioned romance,” says Mallik, who served as the composer and singer on it. 



Amaal Malik yash chopra Shah Rukh Khan bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK