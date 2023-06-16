Singer-composer Amaal says his new single Mohabbat is a tribute to SRK and late Yash Chopra

Amaal Mallik, late Yash Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article Amaal Mallik's 'Mohabbat' serves as tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra x 00:00

Amaal Mallik’s discography is dominated by soft, romantic ballads — be it Kaun tujhe in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), or Soch na sake in Airlift (2016) or Chal wahan jaate hai (2015). Taking his love for romantic numbers forward, the musician has dropped a new composition, Mohabbat, today. The song holds a special place in his heart as it is an homage to the late Yash Chopra, and Shah Rukh Khan, who together shaped the language of romance for generations of audiences. “I have been an ardent admirer of the filmmaker-actor duo. Their movies and songs have influenced my music. My love for romantic songs stems from the melodies in Shah Rukh Khan’s films. That’s why my latest track serves as a small tribute to these legends,” he says.

Keeping in mind how Chopra would shoot his numbers against the backdrop of mountains to glorious effect, he decided to film his ballad in Ladakh. “To capture the essence of a classic Bollywood song, we shot Mohabbat in the mountainous landscape of Ladakh. With chiffon sarees and picturesque locations reminiscent of Yash-ji’s films, the song replicates the essence of old-fashioned romance,” says Mallik, who served as the composer and singer on it.

ADVERTISEMENT