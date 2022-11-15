×
Breaking News
Mumbai: 50 per cent of measles cases found among children aged 1-4
Mumbai: Two held for pelting stones on BEST bus in Dahisar
FDA seizes injections, 71 drugs being sold without licence by gym trainer
WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose, Meta's Public Policy head resign
Submit documents on dispute by November 23: EC to Sena factions
Delhi HC reserves order on bail plea by Chitra Ramkrishna in ED case
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Aman Verma returns to TV after five years with Aashao Ka Savera

Aman Verma returns to TV after five years with 'Aashao Ka Savera'

Updated on: 15 November,2022 12:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Popular TV actor Aman Verma is all set to return to the small screen after a long gap with the new show 'Aashao Ka Saveraa...Dheere Dheere Se'. He was last seen as a host on the travelling reality show 'Bahurani' in 2017

Aman Verma returns to TV after five years with 'Aashao Ka Savera'

Pic Courtesy: IANS


Popular TV actor Aman Verma is all set to return to the small screen after a long gap with the new show 'Aashao Ka Saveraa...Dheere Dheere Se'. He was last seen as a host on the travelling reality show 'Bahurani' in 2017.

While actress Reena Kapoor will be playing the lead role, Aman will be seen playing the dominant character of Bhanu in the show.


Also Read: OTT has given many opportunities to theatre actors, writers: Kumud Mishra

Aman says: "It's quite being some time since I haven't done television. I have done everything positive, negative, grey, the antagonist, the hero and here my character in the show is somebody who is a normal human being living in his world and thinks that he is correct in every particular angle."

"Like any average person, he is trying to make sure that he is successful in his life, and to attain that success and the things he wants, he is ready to bulldoze his way into other people's life be it relationships, or pulling them down. But on the other hand, my character is also funny, and humorous," he adds.

Aman made his mark in the entertainment industry with shows such as 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, 'Teen Bahuraniyaan', 'Kehta Hai Dil', and he also hosted the game show, 'Khullja Sim Sim'.



Also Read: Amit Trivedi to release solo album on Nov 21

He elaborates more about his character, saying: "Honestly, this character has lots of split personalities. It's a very exciting role, which I am looking forward to playing. Thank you to everybody who has put me across the table to be able to play this particular character."

The show revolves around Bhavna played by Reena Kapoor and Raghav played by Rahil Azam who are completely opposite to each other and the plot moves further with how they will be meeting each other and falling in love.

'Aashao Ka Saveraa...Dheere Dheere Se' will be airing soon on Star Bharat.


Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
aman verma tv show TV updates TV News Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz Entertainment News Update

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK