Talking about his plans to make sequels Love Aaj Kal and Jab We Met, Imtiaz Ali shared that he is not sure if he should do it

Imtiaz Ali. pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Amar Singh Chamkila director Imtiaz Ali on making sequels for Love Aaj Kal and Jab We Met: 'Never say never' x 00:00

Imtiaz Ali is one of the most loved filmmakers in the industry. The director is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila,’ starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. However, this is not the only film that has created buzz. Imtiaz Ali previously created buzz with his films like ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and ‘Jab We Met.’ Although the sequel to Love Aaj Kal was not a great hit, fans cannot be happier if Imtiaz announces Love Aaj Kal 3 or Jab We Met 2.

Talking about his plans to make sequels of his much-loved films, he shared that he is not sure if he should make any sequel. The director, in an interview with Pinkvilla, said, “No (laughs). No Love Aaj Kal 3 and no Jab We Met 2 as of now. I don’t know whether I should make a sequel. But I never say never, though there are no plans at present. Let’s see what happens. I have three scripts that I am crazily desperate to start making.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila will be a direct-to-OTT release. The film will stream directly on Netflix from April 12. But for an Imtiaz Ali movie to drop on an OTT platform is not something that is normal. This is the first time that Imtiaz Ali is releasing any of his films directly to an OTT platform. Talking about this decision, Imtiaz shared that we should always try new things.

In the same interview, Imtiaz Ali shared that he was skeptical about casting Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role. “I thought he might not be able to do it, etc. So I didn’t approach him in the beginning, but it’s a little later that I did, the moment I spoke to him, it was just like a different chapter, and now it’s a sure shot thing, and now I really can’t imagine anybody else doing it,” he said.

About Amar Singh Chamkila:

Amar Singh Chamkila charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27.