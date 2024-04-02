Imtiaz Ali shared how he wanted Parineeti Chopra to put on weight for the role of Amarjot in 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is all set to entice movie buffs once again with his upcoming film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' starring Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh. The film presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27. The highest-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced.

In an interaction with Lallantop during the film’s trailer launch, Imtiaz shared how he wanted Parineeti to put on weight for the role of Amarjot. He said, "Parineeti was the number one choice. Thankfully when I met her she said, 'I have been waiting for five years to do a film where I could sing'. I said 'This is such a film'. She said 'I am on', and I said 'Wow'. And then we started realising ki yaar iski shakal bhi milti hai thodi bahut Amarjot se. Phir maine bola, bahut asaan kaam hai, samose, malai, chaat, yeh saare khaane shuru kar do (that her face is also similar to Amarjot. Then I told her that it's very easy, just start having samosas, malai, and chaat), you have to gain some 10-kilo weight."

Earlier, Parineeti shared a short video of herself working out at the gym. In the post's caption, she shared that she spent six months last year singing in AR Rahman's studio and then eating junk food, so she could put on 15 kg for the film.

"I spent 6 months last year singing in Rahman sir's studio, and going back home to eat as much junk as I possibly could put on 15 KILOS for Chamkila! (Coming soon on Netflix) Music and Food. That was my routine," she wrote.

"Now that the film is done, the story is the opposite. I miss the studio and work in the gym trying to look like myself again. And not like Amarjot ji! It's been hard. But anything for you Imtiaz sir! And this role," Parineeti added.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' is set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from April 12.

(With inputs from ANI)