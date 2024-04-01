Parineeti Chopra takes a dig at news articles on her alleged pregnancy, shares video in fitted clothes - watch

Parineeti Chopra married AAP MLA and politician Raghav Chadha in a dreamy fairy-tale wedding at Udaipur, that was attended by family and close friends.

It seems like Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is not done making the most of her pregnancy rumours that garnered headlines a couple of days ago. On Monday, Parineeti took to Instagram and took a dig at news reports around her alleged pregnancy after she sported loose outfits. She shared a clip wearing a white power suit and wrote in the caption, “Entering my fitted clothes era.” Watch the video below.

Parineeti Chopra married AAP MLA and politician Raghav Chadha in a dreamy fairy-tale wedding at Udaipur, that was attended by family and close friends. Their wedding took place on September 24, 2023.

After her appearance at the 'Amar Singh Chamkila' trailer launch on Thursday in an oversized attire, a section of fans started speculating if Parineeti Chopra was pregnant. Addressing the swirling gossip head-on, the actor shut down all the speculation and gossip around her pregnancy.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actress took to her Instagram Stories to clarify the speculations, indicating that her choice of clothing should not be misconstrued as a sign of pregnancy.

She wrote a text on her story that read "Kaftan dres=pregnancy, oversized shirt=pregnancy, Comfy Indian Kurta=pregnancy" with a laughing-out-loud emoji.

At the trailer launch of her upcoming movie 'Chamkila,' Parineeti Chopra opted for a kaftan dress, looking stunning in all black. After the event, she changed into an oversized white shirt and black pants, sparking more pregnancy rumors due to her fashion choices.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

The highest record-selling artiste of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced.

The film has been produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is available on Saregama.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' is set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from April 12.

(With inputs from ANI)