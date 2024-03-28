After her appearance at the trailer launch of 'Amar Singh Chamkila', actress Parineeti Chopra addressed pregnancy rumours around her

Parineeti Chopra

Listen to this article Parineeti Chopra addresses pregnancy rumours after appearance at 'Amar Singh Chamkila' trailer launch x 00:00

Imtiaz Ali's next 'Amar Singh Chamkila' starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra is among the most anticipated films of the year. Actor Parineeti Chopra arrived in Mumbai from London to attend the trailer launch event of the film earlier today.

In the recent past, Parineeti Chopra has triggered pregnancy rumours, especially when she was seen in oversized outfits. After her appearance at the trailer launch earlier today, once again pregnancy rumours surfaced. For the trailer launch event, Parineeti wore a loose-fitting black dress paired with black heels. At the airport earlier today she was seen in a puffer jacket which left fans amused considering that the weather in Mumbai does not warrant a jacket.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the trailer launch, she was seen in a white over-sized shirt and happily posed for the paparazzi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Addressing the pregnancy rumours, Parineeti took to her Instagram stories and wrote,

"Kaftan dress= pregnancy

Oversized shirt= pregnancy

Comfy indian kurta= pregnancy"

About Amar Singh Chamkila:

The film presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at a young age of 27.

The highest record-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced.

The film has been produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is available on Saregama.

Director Imtiaz Ali earlier said, "Making 'Amar Singh Chamkila' about the life of the iconic music star of the masses has been a unique journey for me. I could not have asked for better actors than the immensely talented Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to play in this film, especially since it involves some live singing. The film follows the crazed popularity of Chamkila's daring songs, which society could neither ignore nor swallow."