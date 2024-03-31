Amar Singh Chamkila: Imtiaz Ali talks about his OTT debut, says, ‘it’s a new thing and I feel that...’

Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Amar Singh Chamkila Imtiaz Ali talks about his OTT debut says its a new thing and I feel that
Updated on: 31 March,2024 02:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Amar Singh Chamkila: This is the first time that Imtiaz Ali is releasing any of his films directly to an OTT platform. Talking about this decision, Imtiaz shared that we should always try new things

Imtiaz Ali. pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
x
00:00

If there's one film that's making the audience go crazy with anticipation, it has to be Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh, and Parineeti Chopra's 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. This Netflix original is definitely one of the most anticipated films of the year. But for an Imtiaz Ali movie to drop on an OTT platform is not something that is normal. This is the first time that Imtiaz Ali is releasing any of his films directly to an OTT platform. Talking about this decision, Imtiaz shared that we should always try new things.


Imtiaz Ali on his OTT debut:


In an interview with Pinkvilla, Imtiaz shared, “Well, new things come along and you must try it."


The filmmaker further shared, "I believe that I am like a big cinema watcher, like a theater viewer and a director. When I close my eyes and think about a film, I always imagine myself on the big screen in a theatre and watching the big screen. I can’t help it, but I don’t think that will be a bad thing for a film I made for an OTT.”

Imtiaz Ali continued, “So, it’s a new thing and I feel that there is a certain reach and the point of making Chamkila for me, I am a Hindi film director but making Chamkila in Hindi I thought was necessary because Chamkila is a very big subject and I think it’s a universal subject. So, I wanted people that are not from Punjab should also see it and enjoy it. People perhaps that are not from this country and don’t even speak these native languages should be able to enjoy it. So, that’s the reason why we made Chamkila in Hindi, that’s not your question, but that’s my answer (laugh)."

About Amar Singh Chamkila:

Amar Singh Chamkila charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

