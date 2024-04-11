Chamkila was the original rockstar of the masses, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Amar Singh Chamkila: Real story of Punjab’s legendary singer who was assassinated x 00:00

Imtiaz Ali directorial 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is all set to premiere on Netflix on May 12. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, the movie depicts the untold true story of Punjab's legendary singer, the top-selling artist of his era, who rose from poverty to immense fame in the 1980s through his powerful music. Chamkila was the original rockstar of the masses, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Who was Amar Singh Chamkila?

Chamkila was born into a Dalit Sikh family on July 21, 1960. He wanted to become an electrician but ended up working at a cloth mill in Ludhiana. He knew how to play harmonium and dholki which turned him into a protege of renowned singer Surinder Shinda. He wrote several songs for Shinda and was part of his entourage for the longest time before pursuing a solo career. Chamkila means one that glitters, and although the film's trailer shows him objecting to it, he eventually adopted it as his stage name. His duets with Surinder Sonia, in the album 'Takue Te Takua' became a hit across Punjab. His lyrics have been touted to be provocative, commenting on alcohol and drugs, as well as extramarital affairs.

How did Chamkila die?

Chamkila and his wife Amarjot were gunned down as they tried to exit Mehsampur, Punjab after a performance. On March 8, 1988, at 2 pm a gang of motorcyclists fired several rounds at the couple and other members of their entourage. That being said, no arrests were made and the case remains unsolved to this day. Sikh militants were alleged to be involved in the shooting but Chamkila’s friend and lyricist Swarn Sivia said that it wasn’t the case. He claims to have investigated independently but never found those responsible for the murder of his friend.

Creating Chamkila

Speaking about the journey of creating 'Amar Singh Chamkila', Imtiaz Ali said, "Stories of young musicians that challenge the norms of society, who see unprecedented success and then have violent ends is, unfortunately, a worldwide phenomenon. The life and times of Chamkila raised important questions for society but ultimately it is a celebration of the life of an artist, the story of a musician who could never give up his first love - music." 'Amar Singh Chamkila' has been produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is available on Saregama. The music has been helmed by AR Rahman.

(With inputs from ANI)