Ambika Gupta: The timelines with celebrity weddings are skewed

Event designer Ambika Gupta, the name behind celebrity weddings, like that of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu, spoke to mid-day.com about her journey in the profession and experiences that followed!

Speaking about her work she says, "We have done a couple of high profile celebrity weddings, Kajal Aggarwal’s being the biggest. We also worked on Niki Galrani and Aadhi Pinisetty’s wedding along with Sabu Cyril’s daughter’s and Raadhika Sarathkumar’s daughter’s functions. Currently we have also been finalised for a Bollywood wedding but cant speak about it because it’s next year. We are also working on the set designs for an episode of Made in Heaven 2.The only difference with celebrity weddings is the timelines are skewed because they are always shooting. The other challenge is maintaining confidentiality because of the media glare. It was especially challenging to pull off wedding that’s happened during the pandemic, along with the restrictions we couldn’t let anything go wrong because it would come into media glare."

Recalling the time when she wasn't sure about what she wanted to pick as a career and how she arrived at a decision, Ambika shares, "I started out by taking over a family member's wedding. I was at crossroads in life and didn’t know what to do. After contemplating I realised I enjoy meeting new people and get bored of the same thing easily. After my stint with engineering, I studied mass communication in Mumbai. I’ve also worked as assistant director on TV shows before moving back to Chennai. In 2012, there was no concept of theme based events in Chennai. In 2016 we worked on a path breaking event where we took a live truck painted by artisans and street painters. Organically that post had 500 reshares on Facebook. That’s how it grew from a family business to a proper team. Ami Patel, Kajal’s stylist recommended us to her for the wedding."

Opening up about the hot trends this season she says, "One trend is to go for one single bold colour and then ombre. One tone monogamous colours are back in trend. Terracotta is popular at the moment."

