Ameesha Patel is famous for her role in the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, where she starred alongside Sunny Deol. She reunited with Sunny for Gadar 2 and now hopes to be part of the upcoming Gadar 3.

On June 22, Ameesha Patel held an #AskMeAnything session on X (formerly Twitter). A user asked if her screen time could be increased in Gadar 3.

The Gadar actress responded by saying she would agree to be in the upcoming film if she is "super happy" with the script.

"Firstly...gadar 2 was a great film and the screenplay was executed as per the script and it’s very important to keep that as top priority if you want your film to be loved. As an actor one can’t be selfish and must keep the film before our needs."

"I love Sakina and I value the love of you all towards Sakina. But yes, if offered Gadar 3, will surely only do it if I’m superrrr happy with the script as I was in gadar 1," she added.

Why was Ameesha Patel in the news lately?

It was earlier in an interview with Bollywood Hungama while talking about how her contemporaries couldn’t handle her success, Ameesha Patel shared, “When I entered the film industry, I only had film actors’ kids or producers’ kids enter with me, it was Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Tusshar Kapoor, Esha Deol, Fardeen Khan, you name it, you turn your head and it was a film family third generation person coming in."

The actress further said, “I was the outsider and I was anyway this south Bombay (girl) looked upon as a snob because I was the educated outsider. I was the one who did not b**** on sets, I read books, I did not gossip, so I was anyway called a snob because I chose to read.”

In an interview with India Today, Esha disagreed with Ameesha's statement and said, “Did she? My thoughts are very different. I think we were all very busy with our own lot of what we were given. I’ve had some wonderful friendships with the girls back then, and I think no one snatched anyone’s role to my knowledge.”

“Everyone was very busy and happy working in their own zone. Everyone was very friendly, all the girls, even the men very friendly, very warm, it was really nice... “I think we were all doing so much work and had so much to do. It is not that any one of us was sitting without work," Esha further added.