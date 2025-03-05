Ameesha Patel revealed that despite her rapport with superstar Sanjay Dutt, she is not allowed to wear shorts at his house and is asked to come in ethnic attire

Ameesha Patel, Sanjay Dutt Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Ameesha Patel is not allowed to wear shorts at Sanjay Dutt's house: ‘He's very protective’ x 00:00

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel, who has shared screen space with superstar Sanjay Dutt in films like Yeh Hai Jalwa, Tathastu, and Chatur Singh Two Star opened up about their bond. She revealed that despite their rapport, she is not allowed to wear shorts at his house and is asked to come in ethnic attire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjay Dutt is protective of Ameesha Patel

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ameesha Patel shared, "When I go to his (Sanjay Dutt) house, I'm not allowed to wear shorts or Western clothes. I have to be in a salwar kameez. Sanju is one person who says, 'You're too innocent to be in this film industry.'"

She also revealed how Dutt often teases her about marriage and his plans to set up a good match for her.

"Main teri shaadi karwaunga, main ladka dhundunga, main kanyadaan karunga (I will find a match for you, get you married, and perform your kanyadaan)," added Ameesha.

She further said, "You know so he's very protective and adores me, always looking out for my well-being, he'll always ask me if I'm okay.”

Ameesha Patel’s work front

Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai originally released in January 2000, and directed by Rakesh Roshan. It marked its re-release this year as the film completed 25 years.

The movie, which was a blend of romance, drama, and thrilling action, also featured a stellar supporting cast, including Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Mohnish Behl, Dalip Tahil, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vrajesh Hirjee. The film's songs including 'Pyaar ki Kashti Mein', and 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena', among others are still fan-favourite.

Ameesha was last seen in Gadar 2. It is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.