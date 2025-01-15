As Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was re-released in theatres, Ameesha Patel claimed in an interview that the term Greek God, which is often used by Hrithik Roshan’s fans and the media was coined by her

A still from Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

Ameesha Patel on Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai co-star Hrithik Roshan

Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan with Rakesh Roshan's 2000 romantic thriller Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai gets candid about her first rendezvous with the superstar. As the film was re-released in theatres, Ameesha claimed in an interview that the term Greek God, which is often used by Hrithik’s fans and the media was coined by her.

‘Hrithik Roshan was a thin, introverted, awkward teenager’

In an interview with News18, Ameesha Patel shared her first impression of Hrithik Roshan. “We were family friends and I knew him when we were teenagers. He was a thin, introverted, and awkward teenager. He was shy like me. When I came back to Mumbai after my education in Boston and saw him, he had completely transformed!" said the actor.

She added, “It was like this caterpillar had become a butterfly. I looked at him and said, ‘Superstar!’ But he couldn’t digest it and called me biased. We both had changed from gawky teenagers to young people. We became confident and talkative. The shyness had fallen over. And we hit it off from the word go! I used to call him Pierce Brosnan, the Bond! The term ‘Greek God’ was also coined by me and I’m very proud of it. It stuck with him since day one."

About Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai originally released in January 2000, and directed by Rakesh Roshan, marked the debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. The film became an instant blockbuster, with Hrithik's iconic double role, dashing looks, and unmatchable dance skills grabbing the attention of the audience. The movie, which was a blend of romance, drama, and thrilling action, also featured a stellar supporting cast, including Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Mohnish Behl, Dalip Tahil, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vrajesh Hirjee. The film's songs including 'Pyaar ki Kashti Mein', and 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena', among others are still fan-favourite.

Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel was last seen in Gadar 2. It is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.