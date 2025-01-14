As Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai marks 25 years, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and shared his notes from 27 years ago while prepping to become an actor

Hrithik Roshan Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 25 years of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: Hrithik Roshan shares his acting prep notes, recalls being nervous x 00:00

Hrithik Roshan debuted in Bollywood with the 2000 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai which was released on January 14. As the film marks 25 years, the actor took to Instagram and shared his notes from 27 years ago while prepping to become an actor. He recalled being nervous before entering the world of films and also expressed gratitude for the love that he received.

Hrithik Roshan shares his acting prep notes from 27 years ago

Sharing the pictures of his handwritten notes on Instagram, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “My notes from 27 years ago. Prepping as an ACTOR for my first movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. I remember how nervous I was. Still am when starting a movie. I’d be embarrassed sharing these, but after 25 years of being in the industry I guess I can handle it.”

He continued, “Then to now, what’s changed? I see these pages and realise - absolutely nothing. Good thing? Bad thing? It’s just how it is. Only process remains. So much to be thankful for. So much to be grateful for. So much left to do.”

“It’s the 25th anniversary of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. And the ONLY thing I want to celebrate are these scribbles in my rough book. Only thing I am relieved about is the proof of resilience. The first page says “one day“ at the bottom. No such day happened, it never came. Or maybe it did but I missed it cause I was in prep,” added Hrithik.

About Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai originally released in January 2000, and directed by Rakesh Roshan, marked the debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.

The film became an instant blockbuster, with Hrithik's iconic double role, dashing looks, and unmatchable dance skills grabbing the attention of the audience.

The movie, which was a blend of romance, drama, and thrilling action, also featured a stellar supporting cast, including Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Mohnish Behl, Dalip Tahil, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vrajesh Hirjee.

The film's songs, including ‘Chand Sitare’, ‘Na Tum Jano Na Hum’, 'Pyaar ki Kashti Mein', and 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena', are still fan favorites.