'Not even for Rs 100 cr': Ameesha Patel says no to playing mother-in-law on screen for Gadar or any film

Updated on: 21 December,2024 09:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Ameesha Patel is clear about not playing a mother-in-law on screen ever, whether it is for Gadar or any other film. Even a tempting fee of Rs 1100 cr will not change her mind

'Not even for Rs 100 cr': Ameesha Patel says no to playing mother-in-law on screen for Gadar or any film

'Not even for Rs 100 cr': Ameesha Patel says no to playing mother-in-law on screen for Gadar or any film
Actress Ameesha Patel was last seen on the big screen in the 2023 film 'Gadar 2' where she reprised the role of Sakina opposite Sunny Deol's Tara Singh. The film was directed by Anil Sharma and also starred his son Utkarsh Sharma as Sakina and Tara Singh's child. Patel has once again stirred discussions by responding to her director who suggested she should embrace the age progression of her character by playing a mother-in-law. 


In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anil Sharma revealed that Patel resisted playing mother-in-law on screen during 'Gadar 2' . He also gave the example of the late Nargis Dutt playing a mother in Mother India at a very young age. 


Patel took to her X handle to respond to his comment on accepting age progression in films. "⁩ I feel u have mistaken the  story and climax shot by u only in gadar 2 sakina is only a mother to jeetey as she was 23 years ago in gadar 1 and  a wife to her lovely tara.. sakina is surely not a mother in law to anyone and will never be," she wrote. 


She further said that she would not play the role even for a fee of Rs 100 cr. "Dear ⁦@Anilsharma_dir dear anilji . This is only a film and not a reality of some family so on screen I do have a say  as to what I want to do and not do 🩷respect u loads but will never play a mother in-law for gadar or any film even if paid 100 crores".

She further said that the film was always about three characters- Tara, Sakina and their son. "So glad MR NITIN KENNY chose me to play sakinas character and to play my lovely TARAS wife and ofcourse jeeteys mom.: but for me gadar brand is and always will be about us 3 only kya karoon .: Possesive maa hoon," she tweeted. 

The actress also said that fans do not wish to see her and Sunny Deol play parents-in-law on screen. "Fans don’t want to see Tara Sakina as father in laws and mother in laws they love their Tara being a hero and a super hero only and so do I 🩷and wishing u the best for vanvaas today . May u always shine  it’s a important day for u and  I pray best for u," she added. 

