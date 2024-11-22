Breaking News
Nana Patekar jokingly calls 'Gadar 2' director Anil Sharma a ‘rubbish man’

Updated on: 22 November,2024 08:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

In a recent podcast, Nana Patekar shared some anecdotes about Anil Sharma. During the conversation, Nana Patekar jokingly called Anil Sharma ‘a rubbish man’

Nana Patekar. Pic/Yogen Shah

Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar had once called his “Vanvaas” director Anil Sharma a “rubbish man”. In a recent podcast, Nana shared some anecdotes about Anil. During the conversation, Nana Patekar jokingly called Anil Sharma ‘a rubbish man’.


When Nana Patekar was asked why everyone was afraid of working with him, the actor replied, “Anil Sharma is a rubbish man, after the first 'Gadar' became a hit, he kept telling me every day this is the story, this is that story, but he never came."


“Vanvaas”, which also stars Utkarsh Sharma, is a family drama that explores the bond between a father and son and is anticipated to be a gripping story that combines dramatic intensity. The film is directed and produced by “Gadar” fame Anil Sharma.


Last month, Nana said that his journey in “Vanvaas” has been memorable and called the film one of his best films till date.

Nana took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a poster from the upcoming film. In the poster, the veteran actor is seen sitting all suited up on a ghat. He captioned it: “"#Vanvaas ki puri journey mere liye bahot hi yaadgaar rahi. Yeh aaj tak ki meri best filmon mein se ek hai.”

It was on October 12, when filmmaker Anil Sharma announced his next titled “Vanvaas”, which he taggeds as “Kalyug Ka Ramayana”.

In August, Anil spoke to IANS about “Vanvaas”, which he said is “emotions ka ‘Gadar’."

“Vanvaas” backed by Zee Studios and directed by Anil Sharma have previously collaborated for films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2 that went onto become blockbusters and are now the team is gearing up to surprise the audience with their third film Vanvaas.

Written, produced and directed by Anil Sharma, Vanvaas will be released in theaters on December 20, 2024. A Zee Studios Worldwide Release starring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur in the lead.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

