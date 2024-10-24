Throw a 70-strong protective cordon around suburban location, while closely coordinating shoots of Singham Again, Sikandar and Bigg Boss in a tight radius

Salman Khan is juggling three shoots in the same vicinity.

Robust security, limited movement, and a singular priority—Salman Khan’s safety. That has been the producers’ common approach as the actor is juggling three projects, Sikandar, Bigg Boss 18, and a cameo in Singham Again, even as the shadow of threat looms large on him in the wake of Baba Siddique’s murder.

Salman Khan

After the politician’s murder on October 12, Khan had reportedly conveyed to the makers of Sikandar and Bigg Boss that he would continue filming despite the threats made to his life by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Now, mid-day has learnt that the sets of the reality show and AR Murugadoss’ directorial venture have been built in close proximity at a suburban location, keeping the actor’s safety in mind. Not just that, even as Khan kicked off the shoot of his Singham Again cameo on October 22, filmmaker Rohit Shetty ensured that the set-up for the cop actioner was in the same venue.

Rohit Shetty and Sajid Nadiadwala

Sources from the set told us that besides the Y+ security detail that has been given to Khan, the superstar has an additional 50 private security guards. A source revealed, “The Singham Again set was highly secured, with almost 70 guards monitoring every movement on the floor. There were checks at every entry and exit point. Salman had a solo shoot, for which he reported at 10 pm and work went on till late at night. In fact, he was shooting for a Bigg Boss episode before reporting to Rohit’s set.” The actor—who reprises his Chulbul Pandey role in the Ajay Devgn-led film—is expected to shoot for one more day.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is said to be ensuring that similar protocols are followed on the Sikandar set too. Another source told us, “Mobile phones have been banned from the premises. Surveillance cameras were put in place on both Sikandar and Singham Again’s sets to monitor the vicinity.”

Over the past few days, Khan has been filming an elaborate action sequence for Murugadoss’ action fare. On Tuesday, aided by the fact that the sets are only a few minutes away from each other, the superstar apparently reported to duty after wrapping up Singham Again’s shoot for the day. “There was a chroma screen shoot. They have created the backdrop of a railway track against which Salman’s character fights an army of 35-40 baddies. He shot till 6.30 am before calling it a day.”