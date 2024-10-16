Breaking News
Despite looming threats, Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' shoot to continue with enhanced security measures

Updated on: 17 October,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Bereaved superstar will return to Sikandar shoot next week—at an undisclosed location, with double the security, and a skeletal crew

Despite looming threats, Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' shoot to continue with enhanced security measures

Actor Salman Khan with Baba Siddique in 2022. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article
Despite looming threats, Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' shoot to continue with enhanced security measures
While the investigation into the Baba Siddique case is ongoing, the shadow of threats looms large on Salman Khan. The superstar, however, has made it clear that his Sikandar shoot cannot be delayed. mid-day has learnt that the upcoming schedule of A R Murugadoss’s film will be shot next week. A key member from the actioner’s production team told us that while the last two schedules took place at SRPF Grounds in Mumbai, the makers have now chosen some new locations for the upcoming leg.


The knowledge of these venues will be restricted to only a few people to avoid security breach. The source reveals, “Earlier, the plan was to shoot in Hyderabad, but the team has decided to finish the Mumbai leg first. New locations are being zeroed in on for this stint. A week of robust shooting has been planned, where leading lady Rashmika Mandanna will can her portions with the superstar before she flies down south to finish her work on Pushpa 2: The Rule.”



We hear Khan’s security, which had been beefed up to a 10 to 15-member team since April following a round of firing outside his Bandra residence, will now be doubled. The source elaborates, “The number of security personnel will be increased, while that of people on set might be reduced. Intensive security measures—like thorough checking of people stepping on the set, and securing the venue—will be put into place. Salman doesn’t want the production to be halted.”

Siddique and Khan enjoyed a decades-long friendship, with the politician encouraging the actor to bury the hatchet with Shah Rukh Khan at his 2013 Iftar party. Even as the probe is underway, the Mumbai Crime Branch is considering the politician’s association with the superstar as the primary motive for his murder that took place on October 12. It is being viewed as a warning from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang to anyone close to the superstar.

