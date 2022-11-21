Amit Sadh takes to Instagram to announce his upcoming thriller 'Pune Highway' with Bugs Bhargava and Rahul

Sadh just took to Instagram to announce his upcoming project
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh has been stunning his fans with his performance in chartbuster shows like 'Avrodh,' 'Zidd' 'Duranga' and others. The actor made a huge buzz after giving us back-to-back compelling seasons of Breathe.
Sadh just took to Instagram to announce his upcoming project 'Pune Highway'. He is soon to begin the shoot of the film and that gives his fans another reason to be excited for. The fans are sure to watch Sadh's new shade of character with 'Pune Highway' after the actor incredibly performed in the recent sequel of Breathe: Into The Shadows.
The actor shared a picture of the screenplay's cover page, captioning it - "A new cinematic journey begins. Pune Highway cross fades from an award- winning play to a dream of becoming a film to a screenplay by @rahuldacunha @bugskrishna, who also co -direct this fabulous drama-thriller - With a powerhouse of talent @theamitsadh @jimsarbhforreal @anuvabpal @manjarifadnis @ketakinarayan @shishir52 @sudeepmodak and more. Through the magical lens of @deepmetkar and a fabulous crew behind it all. Drop D Films & Ten Years Younger Production @tyyproductions partner on this exciting new film. Wish us luck as we start driving on that highway of thrills, drama and discovery; Pune Highway.
In a recent talk with the actor, he had a heartwarming message to give to all his fans regarding the film, which went like - "To my lovely audience, I am starting the filming process of my next project- Pune Highway. The film crossfades from an award-winning play to a dream of becoming a film to a screenplay. It is co-written, co-produced, and directed by my most favorite person, also my mentor in the film industry bugs krishna. I am excited to be a part of this drama-thriller. This excites me even more. As always, I seek your love, support, blessings, and best wishes because, without you all, I wouldn't be on this highway of my life!."
Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022! Dino Morea: I want to see either Ronaldo or Messi go out with a bang