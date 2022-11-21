×
FIFA World Cup 2022! Dino Morea: I want to see either Ronaldo or Messi go out with a bang

Updated on: 21 November,2022 04:56 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Actor Dino Morea is an avid football fan who is also part of 'All Stars Football club'

FIFA World Cup 2022! Dino Morea: I want to see either Ronaldo or Messi go out with a bang

Dino Morea/Instagram


Actor Dino Morea, an avid football fan who is also part of 'All Stars Football club' is looking forward to his favourite teams take to the field at the FIFA World Cup 2022. He caught up for a quick chat about his favourites!


Which teams are you cheering for?



I really want to see either Ronaldo or Messi go out with a bang so Argentina and Portugal for sure! Also England and Brazil.


Performances you were looking forward to at the opening ceremony?

I got a glimpse of the opening ceremony, I wasn't sure who was performing. I was just looking forward to the first match. The opening ceremony looked okay, not as grand as I expected it to be. 

Your favourite players?

Messi and Ronaldo because they have created this huge aura, being their last World Cup I want to see them perform. I also love Neymar and Mbappe.

The matches you are most excited about?

I've seen the schedule and so many matches look exciting! Germany v/s Japan is really exciting. Spain and Portugal are groups of death because they got exciting teams. Argentina v/s Mexico looks crazy, so does Spain and Denmark, the Danish team is good, they are the underdogs. South Korea and Japan are exciting too!

Pre-match traditions?

Normally if I'm home we have a couple of friends over and watch the matches together. This time I'm shooting so I will probably watch it on IPad. I hope the app doesn't crash like yesterday and streams perfectly well. I prepare with snacks and drinks, everyone's sitting around the TV and that's how I prefer it. My family and friends love football so it's a party during the World cup.

