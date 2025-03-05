Amitabh Bachchan responded to an X user who called Abhishek Bachchan a victim of nepotism negativity. The user also highlighted the actor's filmography while making the claim

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan feels Abhishek is 'victim of nepotism negativity'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan never fails to like and reply to comments praising his son Abhishek. The proud father reacted to a post on X where a user called Abhishek Bachchan 'victim of nepotism negativity' and highlighted his filmography.

An X user wrote, "Abhishek Bachchan unnecessarily became the victim of 'nepotism' negativity, but the amount of good films in his filmography is very high." Reacting to it, Amitabh wrote, "I feel the same .. and not just because I am his father."

I feel the same .. and not just because I am his Father https://t.co/PvJXne1eew — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 4, 2025

Responding to another post, Bachchan lauded Abhishek's acting skills in Be Happy, his upcoming film. "Abhishek you are extraordinary .. how you adapt and change with each film character is an art, which is incredible .. love you Bhaiyu," he wrote.

Abhishek you are extraordinary .. how you adapt and change with each film character is an art, which is incredible .. love you Bhaiyu https://t.co/Dl7sbHg8N4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 4, 2025

About Abhishek's film Be Happy

The makers of the Abhishek and Nora starrer 'Be Happy' unveiled the trailer of the film. Packed with elements of humour, bittersweet moments, dance, dreams, care, and passion, the film shows the emotional, loving, and caring bond between a single father and his passionate daughter. It shows the dedication and passion of a daughter for making her career in dance and how her father is initially reluctant but later supports her in fulfilling her dreams. Taking to Instagram, Prime Video dropped the trailer of 'Be Happy' and wrote in the caption, "sometimes it takes two to achieve a dream ..#BeHappyOnPrime, March 14"

"Playing Shiv was an emotional journey, as he is a father fighting against time and fate to make his daughter's dream come true," said Abhishek Bachchan in a statement. "'Be Happy' is more than just a movie; it's a powerful testament to resilience--reminding us that the bravest thing we can do is keep moving forward, even when life's toughest moments try to hold us back, much like in dance. The film owes its heart and soul to Remo's vision and expertise. His ability to weave depth and emotion into every scene is unparalleled, and I believe the audience will feel a profound connection to the story and its characters. I'm looking forward to the movie premiering on Prime Video on March 14," he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)