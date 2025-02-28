There has been chatter that Amitabh Bachchan is considering retirement after he posted “Time to go,” on his social media platforms. However, he has now clarified that he has no plans to retire

Amitabh Bachchan

There has been chatter that Amitabh Bachchan is considering retirement after he posted “Time to go,” on his social media platforms. However, he has now clarified that he has no plans to retire. In a promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Big B said, “Arre bhai sahab, humare kaam par jaane ka samay aa gaya hai... gajab baat karte ho yaar,” responding to those who were speculating that he is considering stepping away from acting. Earlier, he had also written a blog post mentioning that he is overwhelmed with multi-tasking as it is making him feel a “void” that is unfulfilled in his life. But it seems like he he is not slowing down or hanging up his boots just yet.

Race 4 revs up

Last year, producer Ramesh Taurani had confirmed that a new movie in the Race franchise is being made. Some reports suggest that Saif Ali Khan, who featured in the first two instalments, will return to the franchise with Race 4. Now, we have heard that Rakul Preet Singh has joined the cast. The producer is also in talks with Sidharth Malhotra. The cast will start prepping soon as the actioner is expected to go on floors next month. It is being speculated that Nikkhil Advani will helm the project but an official announcement on this is awaited.

Who’s the unlucky one?

Priyanka Chopra’s love life was a whirlwind before she settled down with Nick Jonas in 2018. Now, her mother Madhu Chopra has spilled the beans on her daughter’s past romances. According to Madhu, PeeCee has remained on good terms with with all her exes, except one. She said that if the actor “dislikes someone”, she cuts off ties with them and that has happened only once because that relationship was “irreparable”. She also admitted that she hadn’t have approved of some of the men the actor dated back then.