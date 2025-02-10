Saif Ali Khan has opened up about the stabbing incident for the first time, sharing what really happened that night and how he views the negativity that followed

One of the most shocking incidents in recent times was Saif Ali Khan being stabbed multiple times after an intruder entered his Bandra residence with alleged intentions of robbery. As the case unfolded and details emerged, there were several mixed reactions that came to light. Now, days after the horrific ordeal, Saif has opened up about it for the first time, sharing what really happened that night and how he views the negativity that came his way.

Saif Ali Khan reveals how the incident happened

In a conversation with Times of India, Saif Ali Khan shared exactly how the incident unfolded: "Kareena had been out to dinner, and I had some work in the morning, so I stayed in. She came back, we had a chat, and went to sleep. After a while, the househelp rushed in and said, ‘There’s an intruder! There’s a guy in Jeh’s room with a knife asking for money!’ It was around 2 a.m. Obviously, I kind of lost it and went in there to see, and I saw this guy holding (what I thought were) two sticks over Jeh’s bed – it was actually a hexa blade."

He further continued, "I ran and pulled him down, and then we were wrestling." He also shared that while he was fighting the intruder, Kareena Kapoor took Jeh and went to Taimur's room.

Saif Ali Khan on people calling incident a ‘PR stunt’

While this incident came as a shock to the entire industry, soon after Saif was discharged from the hospital, a lot of negativity came his way, with many saying that it was "just a PR stunt." Reacting to such comments and negativity, Saif shared, "I think it is expected that there will be all kinds of reactions to something like this. There will be people ridiculing it. There will be people not believing it, people making fun of it. And I think that’s fine because it is what gives color to the world. If everyone had a sympathetic reaction to something, it would be flat and dull. And I expected it, so there is no need to react to it."

He also addressed the love he received and shared, "And the thing that became clear to me is that there is so much kindness in the world. There are so many wonderful people who know how to make you feel better by saying supportive things. From the ward boys and the doctors to the rickshaw driver, they were all just angels, heaven-sent. There is a lot of kindness in the world and a fair amount of stupidity also. But that’s what makes it interesting."