Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was just spotted at Aditya Chopra's house for the funeral for late Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra. Amitabh Bachchan was accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The family has arrived at the house to pay their last tributes to Pamela Chopra

Pic courtesy/ Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Amitabh Bachchan attends Pamela Chopra's funeral with family, Rani Mukerji sees him off x 00:00

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was spotted at Aditya Chopra's house for the funeral for late Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra. Amitabh was accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The family arrived at the house to pay their last tributes to Pamela Chopra. Actress Rani Mukerji was also spotted escorting the Bachchans as they left.

Reportedly, Pamela Chopra was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital for the past 15 days. She was put on ventilator by the doctors after her health deteriorated. Pamela was living with her son Aditya Chopra and his wife, actor Rani Mukerji. "She passed away today early morning due to pneumonia with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She had been admitted to the hospital for 15 days in the ICU," Dr Prahlad Prabhudesai told PTI. Yash Raj Films took to their social media handle and revealed the sad news. They also confirmed that the cremation took place on Thursday morning at 11 am. She was last seen in the Netflix documentary 'The Romantics' for which she faced the camera to talk about her bond with her late husband Yash Chopra and their studios YRF.

Also read: Delhi HC restrains YouTube channels from sharing fake news on Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya

Pamela Chopra and Yash Chopra had tied the knot in 1970. Pamela was a playback singer and sang for several movies including 'Kabhie Kabhie', 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge' and others. She also co-wrote the script of 'Dil To Pagal Hai' along with Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra and writer Tanuja Chandra. Pamela also appeared onscreen in the opening song 'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste' of the film 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. Pamela was loved and respected by many in the industry and was lovingly referred to as Pam aunty by many young artists including Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, Yash Chopra passed away in 2012. His last film 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' was released in the same year.