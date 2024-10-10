Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of producer Anand Pandit’s projects like 'Chehre', 'Fakt Mahilao Maate', and the recent 'Fakt Purusho Maate'

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his birthday on October 11. To mark this special occasion, mid-day.com speaks exclusively to Big B’s close friend and renowned film producer Anand Pandit, who reminisces about their rapport that blossomed into a lifelong friendship. He also shares how the icon has never charged him for any of the projects they’ve done together.

Anant Pandit and Amitabh Bachchan’s friendship

Anand Pandit, who has backed films like ‘The Big Bull’, ‘Thank God’, and ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ to name a few, recalls that he came from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, and like many Big B fans, stood before his bungalow to catch a glimpse, however by a stroke of luck, he became the superstar’s neighbour which commenced their friendship. “Nobody can predict such things but to have earned his trust and friendship means the world to me. It is something I will cherish all my life,” Pandit gushes.

When asked if they often stay in touch despite hectic work schedules, Pandit states, “I know how busy he is so I text him only when I need his advice or just want to touch base with him. I am aware that he will immediately pick up my call so I don't misuse that privilege. Ours is a relationship rooted in trust and mutual respect.”

Amitabh Bachchan never charged a fee from Anand Pandit

Big B has been a part of Pandit’s projects like 'Chehre', 'Fakt Mahilao Maate', and the recent 'Fakt Purusho Maate'. He says, “Amit ji has never taken any money from me. He does not even read the roles that I offer to him. This is his greatness and the level of his generosity towards me.”

Pandit further adds, “He is just a phone call away whenever I need something, be it a piece of advice or a second opinion on a script. Once he spent an entire night reading a script and the next day, pointed out its flaws to me. His perfectionism is his biggest strength and that is why I rely on him to get incisive feedback about personal and professional decisions.”

Amitabh Bachchan is ‘GOAT’

Anand Pandit says that Big B’s journey is a testament to his resilience as a human being and his commitment to his craft. His life has so many chapters that teach about overcoming adversity, reinventing the career path, and evolving with time. This is why he is one of the greatest artists of all time (GOAT).

Sharing his thoughts on the actor still working, Pandit concludes, “His passion for his craft and life is exemplary and it fuels him with phenomenal energy. This is why he can work tirelessly for about 14 to 16 hours every day and also live a life brimming with diverse pursuits. I can't think of any other actor who can pull this off.”