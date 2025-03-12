Amitabh Bachchan has invested in second land in Ayodhya. Reportedly, he will be building a memorial in memory of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan at the property

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has invested in a second plot in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. According to a report in Times of India (TOI), the actor bought the second piece of land via a trust named after his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The plot is located 10 kms away from the famed Ram temple in the city.

Amitabh Bachchan invests in second land in Ayodhya

According to the report, the land was purchased by the Harivansh Rai Bachchan trust. The trust was formed in 2013 in honour of Amitabh's poet father. The land is 54, 454 square feet in size and it is the second land bought by the Bachchan family since the Ram temple was inaugurated last year.

On January 16 last year, the actor bought a piece of land at Haveli Avadh. The transaction was valued at Rs 4.54 crore then. Pratap Singh, the assistant inspector general of the stamp and registration department of Ayodhya, confirmed to the publication, “We can only confirm that sale deeds have taken place. Once the building plan is approved by the local development authority, one would know what is going to be the purpose of the two investments.”

Reportedly, the first land bought by the Bachchans would be used for residential purpose while the second land which is bigger will be used for charitable purposes.

About Amitabh Bachchan's first land purchase in Ayodhya

Actor Amitabh Bachchan purchased a plot in The Sarayu, a 7-star mixed-use enclave in Ayodhya by Mumbai-based developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) last year. Reportedly, the plot purchased by Bachchan is measured to be 10,000 square feet and has been valued at Rs 14.5 crore. The Sarayau is spread over 51 acres and will be formally launched on January 22 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Speaking about his investment in the project, Bachchan said in a statement, “I am looking forward to embarking on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries. This is a start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital.”

Amitabh Bachchan was born in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) in Uttar Pradesh which is a four-hour drive from Ayodhya.