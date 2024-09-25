Amitabh Bachchan delighted the audience with lesser-known stories of one of his most iconic performances of all time, reminiscing about his iconic song 'Sara Zamana' from the film 'Yaarana'

Sony Entertainment Television’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, continues to captivate audiences with its heartwarming stories and thrilling gameplay. Delving into his treasure trove of memories as he engaged with contestant Swapn Chaturvedi from Madhya Pradesh, Big B delighted the audience with lesser-known stories of one of his most iconic performances of all time, reminiscing about his iconic song 'Sara Zamana' from the film 'Yaarana'.

Amitabh Bachchan reminisces about shooting the song 'Sara Zamana'

Contestant Swapn expressed his admiration for the film, ‘Yaarana’ sharing that it’s one of his favourite films, a movie he could watch over and over again. He asked Mr. Bachchan about his versatility as an actor, exploring various genres throughout his career. In a lighthearted response, Amitabh Bachchan quipped, "Hum toh naukri ke chakkar mein hote hain, bas naukri mil jaye!" (I’m just trying to get a job!). He then fondly recalled the famous song 'Sara Zamana', revealing that it was his suggestion to shoot the song in a stadium.

The newly opened Netaji Subhas Chandra Stadium back then in Kolkata was huge, and they decided to shoot during the day. However, around 50,000 to 60,000 people turned up to watch the shoot, while the seating capacity was only 12,000 to 15,000. The situation forced them to stop filming and leave.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls getting electric shocks

Later, Amitabh Bachchan suggested shooting at night, secretly, without creating any buzz around it. After returning to Mumbai for a few days, they quietly went back to Kolkata for the night shoot, hoping no crowds would be present. The director came up with the creative idea of placing candles in the seats to give the illusion of an audience. That night, they successfully filmed the song.

He also shared a humorous anecdote about his iconic costume, the "bijli wala jacket" (the electric jacket). Technology was not advanced at the time, and the lights on his jacket were controlled by a wire connected to electricity. Bachchan wore the entire string of lights around his body, with the wire trailing from his leg and plugged into the main switchboard. "The moment the electricity flowed, I started dancing—not because I wanted to, but because I was getting electric shocks!" said Big B.