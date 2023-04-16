Breaking News
Amitabh Bachchan 'fails' to post picture on Instagram, check who helped him out

Updated on: 16 April,2023 09:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The actor has resumed work after getting healed from the injury, he incurred during the shoot of "Project K" in Hyderabad

Picture Courtesy/Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram account


Amitabh Bachchan can't be wrong with his social media posts as he believes in perfection.


So, the superstar posted a picture of himself in which his head is getting cut. Actor Angad Bedi has pointed out that and told him. Accepting his suggestion, Amitabh tried to repost the picture. He failed. And then who helped him? She is none other than his granddaughter Navya Nanda.



Posting a picture where the 'Piku' actor dressed in traditional south Indian attire, he wrote on Instagram, "Posting again because @angadbedi told me your head in the picture is getting cut, and said it can be changed .. so tried failed .. finally got @navyananda to assist .. and BOOM !!!So ..here goes all over again .. Wishing you all a very happy #Baisakhi, Bohag #Bihu, #Vishu, Puthandu, Poila Baisakh and Mahavishuba Sankranti!"


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Navya reciprocated to his grandfather's post saying, "You are welcome!" Angad Bedi also wrote, "@navyananda @amitabhbachchan sir there you go!! Well done navya. We got his back!!"

Mouni Roy and Shamita Shetty also extended their wish to Amitabh.

The actor has resumed work after getting healed from the injury, he incurred during the shoot of "Project K" in Hyderabad.

"In Hyderabad at shoot for Project K, during an action shot, got injured, rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage. Cancelled shoot, did doctor consult & scan by CT at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home," posted Amitabh.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e., Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Deepika Padukone and Prabhash are playing pivotal roles in the film. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

