Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Amitabh Bachchan Navya Naveli Nanda grace Anant Ambani Radhika Merchants Shubh Aashirwad ceremony

Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda grace Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony

Updated on: 14 July,2024 11:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Amitabh Bachchan along with his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda arrived at Jio World Centre in Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony

Amitabh Bachchan with granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan along with his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda arrived at Jio World Centre in Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony.


Big B and Navya choose to wear traditional attire for the auspicious occasion.


The wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai unfolded as a fairytale, marked by grandeur and emotional moments.


The ceremony, held on Friday, witnessed elegance and opulence as the bride and groom made memorable entries amidst esteemed guests.

The entry of Anant Ambani, accompanied by his parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani, set the tone for the evening's festivities.

The groom's procession included his uncle Anil Ambani, and siblings Akash, Isha, Shloka, and Anand, creating a moment of familial warmth and grandeur.

Radhika Merchant's entry also stole the spotlight with its sheer beauty and emotional depth.

She continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her style and grace.

For her vidai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her bespoke couture lehenga featured intricate gold Karchobi work and Banarasi brocade prints, paying homage to Gujarat's rich textile heritage.

Adorned with heirloom jewellery embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds, Radhika's ensemble epitomized elegance and cultural richness.

The wedding ceremony was attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featuring luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others.

The grand 'Mangal Utsav' wedding reception is on July 14.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

