'Proud father' Amitabh Bachchan pens sweet note for Abhishek as he attends film festival in Tashkent

Updated on: 19 March,2025 03:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan never misses a chance to show his love and affection for his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan

'Proud father' Amitabh Bachchan pens sweet note for Abhishek as he attends film festival in Tashkent

Amitabh Bachchan with son Abhishek. Pic/mid-day archives

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan never misses a chance to show his love and affection for his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan.


As Junior B recently witnessed abundant love from the audience in Tashkent, Big B took to Instagram and gave a shout-out to his son.


"Abhishek you being honoured in Tashkent the love of the people there for you singing your songs .. a very proud moment for me as a father .. and now trending on number 1 for your latest #behappy .. all blessings and love ..," he wrote.


 
 
 
 
 
Abhishek's involvement in the festival goes beyond his role as an actor, as he actively engages with fans, interacts with local media, and immerses himself in Uzbek culture. His film 'Ghoomer' took center stage at the film festival in Tashkent.

This public show of support from Amitabh comes as no surprise, as the Bollywood legend has previously expressed his admiration for Abhishek's work.

After the release of Abhishek's film 'I Want to Talk,' Amitabh shared his thoughts on his personal blog, writing how the film deeply affected him.He described how Abhishek's portrayal of the character Arjun Sen transcended his real identity, writing, "Abhishek... you are not Abhishek... you are ARJUN SEN of the film. Let them say what they say."

