Amitabh Bachchan poses with his doppelganger Shashikant, gives him his blessing - watch video

Amitabh Bachchan had a surprising moment on set when he met someone who looked just like him. A video of their encounter became popular online. It shows the actor meeting his doppelganger and giving him blessings, which excited fans.

In the video, they look very alike, and the counterpart even touches Bachchan's feet to seek his blessings.

The sweet moment caught on video quickly got a lot of attention from fans. They filled the comments with love for the actor they adore. The actor's lookalike, named Shashikant Pedwal, posted the video on his Instagram. He thanked everyone for the support in his caption, "With the blessings of Gurudev and all of you, I have reached 2 million followers today."

Navya Nanda talks about her 'nana' Amitabh Bachchan

Navya Naveli Nanda regards her grandmother, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, as the true star of her podcast. Currently hosting the second season of "What The Hell Navya!," Navya stresses to no end that the positive reception to the podcast is only due to Jaya Bachchan's candid and unfiltered disucusions. In an interview with Kiska Brand Bajega season 4, Navya shared her thoughts on her grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan.

Recently, Navya revealed that there have been several requests to see Amitabh Bachchan on the vodcast. While she didn't reveal if he will make an appearance, Navya admitted that Big B has “adapted himself across generations.” “I can’t think of anybody else who has continued to recreate and reinvent themselves the way he has,” added Navya.

Navya hosts the vodcast, which recently returned with its second season, featuring her, her grandmother Jaya Bachchan, and her mother Shweta Bachchan. Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda, and her uncle is Abhishek Bachchan.

Navya may belong to a family of actors, but she has carved a niche for herself by pursuing her passion for entrepreneurship. In 2021, she launched Project Naveli to fight gender inequality in the country. Navya also has a brother Agastya, who made his Bollywood debut with ‘The Archies’ which was streamed on Netflix.