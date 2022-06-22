Breaking News
Amitabh Bachchan rocks 'Nach Punjabaan' hook step in latest picture

Updated on: 22 June,2022 09:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

"Nach panjaban nach panjabnan nach panjaban nach," captioned the 'Sholay' actor on Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan rocks 'Nach Punjabaan' hook step in latest picture

Picture courtesy/Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram account


Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a fun picture of himself, enacting the hook-step of the 'Nach Punjabaan' song from the movie 'Jug Juug Jeeyo'.

"Nach panjaban nach panjabnan nach panjaban nach," captioned the 'Sholay' actor on Instagram.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)


