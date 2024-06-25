The area of the office units is a sprawling 8,429 sq ft. Big B paid a stamp duty of Rs 3.57 crore for the spaces.

Amitabh Bachchan Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Amitabh Bachchan shells out Rs 59.5 crore to purchase three office spaces in Mumbai x 00:00

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is all set to wow the audience once again with the upcoming film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has reportedly invested in real estate once again. The legendary actor has shelled out a whopping amount of Rs 59.5 crore to purchase three office units in Mumbai.

According to FloorTap.com, the units are located in the Signature Building, Veera Desai Road in Andheri, and also come with three car parking spaces. The area of the office units is a sprawling 8,429 sq ft. Big B paid a stamp duty of Rs 3.57 crore for the spaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

The property deal comes after Amitabh was reported to have purchased land worth Rs 10 crore in Alibaug and another parcel in Ayodhya worth Rs 14.5 crore.

Last week, the superstar's son and actor Abhishek Bachchan bought six flats for Rs 15.42 crore in Borivali. He purchased the apartments in the Oberoi Sky City project by Oberoi Realty. These six apartments cover a total of 4,894 square feet and were sold at Rs 31,498 per square foot. The sale agreement was signed on May 5, 2024. The apartments are on the 57th floor of a high-rise building located along the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Borivali East and include 10 parking spaces.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Amitabh Bachchan is playing the role of Ashwatthama in 'Kalki 2898 AD'. This post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

During an event in Mumbai, Big B shared his working experience in the film and how he felt after listening to the script. He also appreciated the director of the film Nag Ashwin for coming up with such a great concept.

He said, "Nagi came and explained the idea of Kalki 2898 AD. After he left, I thought, what the hell is Nagi drinking? To think of something like this is absolutely outrageous. Some of the visuals that you have seen just now are unbelievable. To have somebody conceive a project that is so futuristic is amazing."

"No matter what Nag Ashwin thought of, he actually got all the material and effects to match his vision. It has been an amazing experience working for Kalki 2898AD which I will never forget," Big B added.

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani are also a part of the film, which will hit the theatres on June 27.

(With inputs from ANI)