Kalki 2898 AD: What is the story behind Amitabh Bachchan’s role as Ashwatthama in the sci-fi epic?

Touted as this year’s most anticipated cinematic spectacle, filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set to entertain audiences with a unique tale of mythology and science fiction. After megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s portrayal of Ashwatthama in the epic was revealed, audiences have been intrigued to learn more about the mysterious Mahabharata character.

The son of Dronacharya and Kripi, Ashwatthama is said to be the fifth avatar of Lord Shiva. According to the Mahabharata, Ashwatthama’s name means “the sacred voice, similar to that of a horse.” He is named so because he cried like a horse at birth. Ashwatthama rose as one of the Mahabharata’s greatest warriors, fighting alongside the Kauravas against the Pandavas during the Kurukshetra War.

Born with a divine gem on his forehead that gave him power over creatures below humans, Ashwatthama had to give up the gem when cursed by Lord Krishna. During the period, Lord Krishna cursed Ashwatthama with immortality as punishment for trying to kill Uttara’s unborn child. Being cursed, many believe that Ashwatthama still walks the grounds of Narmada Ghat and when you perform Narmada Parikrama, one will find the immortal Ashwatthama. Hence, Amitabh Bachchan’s character from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was revealed as Ashwatthama at Nemawar, emphasising the significance of the location in the narrative.

Moving forward, exploring Ashwatthama’s character in the epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ promises to be an enriching experience for fans worldwide, eagerly anticipating Amitabh Bachchan’s portrayal of this iconic figure in the film.

In the brief clip, one can also see a young kid asking Big B, 'Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho Tum? To which his character replied, "Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama." (Since the Dwapar Yug, I have waited for the Dasavatar.)

Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani are also a part of the 'Kalki' world.

'Kalki 2898 AD' made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim. The release date of the film is still awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)